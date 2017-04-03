Deco talks to ‘Smurfs’ stars Demi Lovato, Joe Manganiello

Demi Lovato and other stars of “Smurfs: The Lost Village” graced the blue carpet at this weekend’s premiere. We sat down with them for an interview off the blue carpet and got down to the important issues like one-finger push-ups and wearing sweatpants to work.

Deco’s Chris Van Vliet joins us with this in-depth interview.

And these are, of course, the most important issues in the world we live in today. A pop star and a “Magic Mike” star head up the cast of “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

What if the Smurfs that we know from the classic cartoon aren’t the only Smurfs out there? In “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” we tag along on the search for the legendary lost village of Smurfs.

Demi Lovato voices Smurfette, the only female Smurf.

Demi Lovato: “It’s pretty cool to be able to play Smurfette and see her go on this journey, and she gets the support from her family.”

Her family consists of Smurfs whose names pretty much describe who they are: Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty.

Hefty is voiced by the rather hefty Joe Manganiello.

Joe Manganiello: “He’s not my voice. He’s more of a bro Smurf. He’s like that guy. Does one finger push-ups, bro.”

Joe Manganiello (as Hefty): “Whoa! It’s like a workout for my eyeballs.”

Joe Manganiello: “He’s strong, he’s brave, he’s got some bravado, but then he also has this chivalrous, romantic side.”

Joe Manganiello (as Hefty): “We’re in this together, and by together I mean me and you and those guys, but mostly me and you.”

When they find the lost village, it’s very different from where they’re from. This village is filled with all-girl Smurfs.

And it’s not all fun and games and cuteness. The Smurfs have to warn their new Smurf friends about Gargamel — an evil wizard voiced by Rainn Wilson — who wants to eliminate all Smurfs.

Rainn Wilson (as Gargamel): “I’ll be like ‘Ahh.’ And they’ll be like,’ Oh, no’ and I’ll be like, ‘Pew pew!'”

Demi Lovato is, of course, no stranger to rocking the mic, but this kind of mic rocking is a bit different.

Chris Van Vliet: “Is there anything similar about being in a studio and singing in front of a mic and being in a studio and doing voice work for a movie like this?”

Demi Lovato: “It’s different. It’s challenging, but it’s also very easy, and it was really relaxing to be able to show up to work in your sweatpants.”

Like any other animated film, you’ll hear a lot of voices that you recognize during the movie, but you can’t quite figure out who it is until the final credits, so make sure you listen carefully for Julia Roberts’ voice in this one.

