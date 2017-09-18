Deco crosses the pond for London premiere of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

Chris Van Vliet is entertainment news royalty. At least he thinks he’s royalty, just because we sent him to the London premiere of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” Thanks to the miracle of cutting edge technology — and the bottomless Deco travel budget — Chris has this report from across the pond.

Taron Egerton (as Eggsy): “We’re from the Kingsman trailer shop in London. Maybe you’ve heard of us.”

The Kingsman are back! But this time around, the cast is bigger than ever.

Taron Egerton returns in the lead role as Eggsy, a spy in the secret agency called the Kingsman.

Chris Van Vliet: “Did you know when you were making the first movie that there would be a second one?”

Taron Egerton: “I think there was always the hope that there would be a franchise. I didn’t have anything to compare it to, so I don’t want to sound above my station, but I felt when we were making it that there was something quite exciting about it.”

He’s joined by a star-studded cast including Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum, who team up to take down a villain who wants to wipe out humanity, played by Julianne Moore.

Julianne Moore (as Poppy): “Today marks the beginning of a new age. Let me show you. Say goodbye to the Kingsman.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Is it fun being bad?”

Julianne Moore: “It’s fun to do anything that feels original. I think that’s what it is. You want to do something that’s different.”

If you saw the first movie, you’ll know Colin Firth’s character who heads up the Kingsman died — or did he?

Chris Van Vliet: “Did you know in the first film that your character might come back?”

Colin Firth: “No, that was a decision made. He wanted that to be real and that to be the fate of that character.”

The Kingsman partner up with their American spy counterparts, called the Statesman, and Halle Berry is the brains behind the operation.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” opens in theaters on Friday.

