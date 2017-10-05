David Letterman among Jimmy Kimmel’s guests during NY visit

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night legend David Letterman will be among the guests when “Jimmy Kimmel Live” returns to Brooklyn, New York, for a weeklong visit.

ABC says other guests slated for the week of Oct. 16 include Billy Joel, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and Howard Stern.

Paul Shaffer, longtime bandleader on CBS’ bygone “Late Show with David Letterman,” will sit in each night with Kimmel’s houseband, Cleto and The Cletones.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live: Back in Brooklyn” will tape before a live audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it has originated on two previous visits from its Hollywood home base.

The show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.