David Cassidy in critical condition at Fort Lauderdale hospital

(CNN) — David Cassidy, the wildly popular ’70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV’s “The Partridge Family,” is in critical condition with organ failure.

Cassidy is being treated at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital, longtime publicist Jo-Ann Geffen told CNN on Saturday.

“He is conscious and surrounded by family and friends, nothing is imminent and we are taking it day by day,” Geffen said.

She did not say what caused the organ failure.

Cassidy, 67, told People magazine earlier this year he was battling dementia.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.