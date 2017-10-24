The A-list filled dark comedy “Suburbicon” reminds us that the good old days weren’t always that good. Even though it’s set in the 1950s, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Julianne Moore tell Deco it’s very relevant today.

Matt Damon (as Gardner): “Son, there’s something I have to tell you.”

A mom, murdered.

Matt Damon (as Gardner): “Those men killed Mom.”

A replacement is moving in.

Matt Damon (as Gardner): “We decided it’d be best if your Aunt Margaret came and stayed with us.”

And a bucolic suburb is up in arms, but not for the reason you’d expect.

In “Suburbicon,” Matt Damon and Julianne Moore play a couple running a life insurance scam and trying to skip the country.

But things don’t go according to plan.

Glenn Fleshler (as Ira Sloan): “This is the last time that clown’s gonna ignore us. Take care of the kid.”

But none of their neighbors notice. They’re too busy rioting against an African-American family that moved in to pay attention to the murdering neighbors next door.

Matt Damon: “The pinnacle of white privilege is probably biking around covered in blood, and nobody’s looking at you ’cause they’re all focused on this perfectly responsible African-American family that had the audacity to just move into the neighborhood.”

Julianne Moore: “It gradually gets darker, and the idea of ordinary people doing despicable things.”

Matt Damon: “It’s very dark, but it’s funny.”

Deco sat down with the stars, who talked about making the 1950s racism relevant today.

George Clooney: “We’ve got conversations we still have to have and, because it’s our original sin, we’re always gonna have to have these conversations.”

George Clooney directed the film, but this isn’t the first time he’s been on set with Matt Damon.

George Clooney (as Danny Ocean): “This place has a security system that rivals nuclear silos.”

Matt Damon (as Linus Caldwell): “Smash and grab job, huh?”

They’ve worked on tons of projects together for decades.

Matt Damon: “Just too many times.”

Matt says at this point it’s good to work with a BFF.

Matt Damon: “You have fun together. You like hanging out together.”

George gave us a slightly reason for working with Matt.

George Clooney: “It’s still good to see Matt Damon get punched in the face, you know.”

Glenn Fleshler (as Ira Sloan): “Hi, pal.” (punches Matt)

Matt Damon (as Gardner): “Ah.”

That had to hurt.

And, as A-listers go, George says, Matt’s a bargain.

George Clooney: “He’s also cheaper, you know. Brad Pitt’s much more expensive. You can imagine. I think you know that.”

Matt Damon (as Gardner): “I’m sorry for his loss.”

Jack Conley (as Hightower) “Of life? Yeah I guess he probably is, too.”

“Suburbicon” moves into theaters on Friday, Oct. 27.

