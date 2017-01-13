Damian Marley releases new album with reggae collab

The man they call “Junior Gong” is back in a big way. Reggae legend Damian Marley has a ton of new music coming out. His new solo album, “Stony Hill,” drops next week. Damian took time out to get together with another reggae artist, Queen Ifrica, for a little “true-versation.”

“True-versation” is the latest collab between Queen Ifrica and Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

Damian Marley: “So I guess it’s really about, you know, a courtship of a couple, but speaking about the intellectual part of it and how interested they are in each other’s thoughts and words.”

The queen and the reggae prince recorded the song a while ago but just got around to releasing it.

Damian Marley: “And, I mean, as a musician, I know how it goes, because out of my songs, sometimes it takes a few years before it’s really time to release it, you know what I mean? So I know that.”

Ifrica believes the song shines a new light on herself and her recording partner.

Queen Ifrica: “It’s a different spin on what Gong does and what I do, you know? It’s people getting to enjoy us in a ‘true-versation.'”

Deco was on hand when they shot the video for “True-versation” in Wynwood.

The man with the vision for the video was our former Deco colleague, Antwan Smith.

He signed on to direct the shoot for two important reasons.

Antwan Smith: “I gotta feel the connection to the song, ’cause I don’t shoot for money. I do this because I love what I do, so the song is important, and then second, usually the artist vibe. You could have the best song in the world, but if you’re not a nice person to work with, I won’t take the job.”

So how did the whole video shoot experience go down for Damian?

He summed it up as only he can.

Damian Marley: “It’s been very casual, and very, you know, irie.”

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.