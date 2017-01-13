Damian Marley releases new album with reggae collab

|

The man they call “Junior Gong” is back in a big way. Reggae legend Damian Marley has a ton of new music coming out. His new solo album, “Stony Hill,” drops next week. Damian took time out to get together with another reggae artist, Queen Ifrica, for a little “true-versation.”

“True-versation” is the latest collab between Queen Ifrica and Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

Damian Marley: “So I guess it’s really about, you know, a courtship of a couple, but speaking about the intellectual part of it and how interested they are in each other’s thoughts and words.”

The queen and the reggae prince recorded the song a while ago but just got around to releasing it.

Damian Marley: “And, I mean, as a musician, I know how it goes, because out of my songs, sometimes it takes a few years before it’s really time to release it, you know what I mean? So I know that.”

Ifrica believes the song shines a new light on herself and her recording partner.

Queen Ifrica: “It’s a different spin on what Gong does and what I do, you know? It’s people getting to enjoy us in a ‘true-versation.'”

Deco was on hand when they shot the video for “True-versation” in Wynwood.

The man with the vision for the video was our former Deco colleague, Antwan Smith.

He signed on to direct the shoot for two important reasons.

Antwan Smith: “I gotta feel the connection to the song, ’cause I don’t shoot for money. I do this because I love what I do, so the song is important, and then second, usually the artist vibe. You could have the best song in the world, but if you’re not a nice person to work with, I won’t take the job.”

So how did the whole video shoot experience go down for Damian?

He summed it up as only he can.

Damian Marley: “It’s been very casual, and very, you know, irie.”

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus