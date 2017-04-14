Dad’s photos of daughter in ‘dangerous situations’ go viral

DUBLIN, Ireland (WSVN) — Designer Stephen Crowley’s photos of his 18-month-old daughter are going viral. Crowley has captured photos of his daughter in some dangerous situations, but there is more than meets the eye.
Crowlry thought it would be funny to Photoshop his daughter, Hannah, into some precarious situations.
“Most of the reactions have been positive,” Crowley told FOX News. “[Except] the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I ‘should be shot.’”
The Crowley family tells FOX News that the motivation behind the photos is deeper than just a simple prank.
Hannah spent the first 6 months of her life hospitalized undergoing chemotherapy treatment and needing bone marrow transplants to treat hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.
To learn more about becoming a bone marrow donor, click here for the US, the UK, and Ireland.