Dad’s photos of daughter in ‘dangerous situations’ go viral

DUBLIN, Ireland (WSVN) — Designer Stephen Crowley’s photos of his 18-month-old daughter are going viral. Crowley has captured photos of his daughter in some dangerous situations, but there is more than meets the eye.

Someone is a little unhappy about the Christmas decorations going away. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Crowlry thought it would be funny to Photoshop his daughter, Hannah, into some precarious situations.

“Most of the reactions have been positive,” Crowley told FOX News. “[Except] the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I ‘should be shot.’”

Cooking up a storm (before everyone goes crazy, don't worry, the oven clock is set wrong, she isn't actually still awake at 9.35pm) A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:50am PST

The Crowley family tells FOX News that the motivation behind the photos is deeper than just a simple prank.

Hannah spent the first 6 months of her life hospitalized undergoing chemotherapy treatment and needing bone marrow transplants to treat hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

To learn more about becoming a bone marrow donor, click here for the US, the UK, and Ireland.

