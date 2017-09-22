Daddy Yankee’s fans fill 4 trucks with donations in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — When Daddy Yankee calls, people answer. So when the reggaeton star went on social media to ask fans to help victims of Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico, his fans delivered with an avalanche of donations.

Diapers, bottled water, mosquito repellent and batteries for flashlights were some of the provisions gathered on Thursday night through the initiative, which was organized in a matter of hours with the help of the Puerto Rican Family Institute, the Hispanic Federation and the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Daddy Yankee also joined forces with the food bank Feeding America, which will bring donations to 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico, according to his Facebook page.

Daddy Yankee thanked his fans Friday and said it’s up to the fortunate to help the unfortunate.

