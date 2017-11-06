You might as well call “Daddy’s Home 2” — “Daddy’s Home Squared.” The comedy is doubling up on dads for the sequel, with Mel Gibson and John Lithgow playing Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell’s fathers. Deco went to L.A. to talk to the cast’s helicopter parents.

John Lithgow (as Mr. Whitaker): “Why does a duck have feathers? To cover up his butt quack!”

Mel Gibson (as Kurt Mayron): “Hey, kids, I got a good one for ya. Two dead hookers wash up on the shore…”

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “Oh, hold on…”

This Christmas, Grandpa is comin’ to town.

In “Daddy’s Home 2,” we meet the fathers of Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s characters, played by John Lithgow and Mel Gibson.

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “Dear God. This is gonna come off weird, Dusty, but he’s beautiful.”

Once the family is together for the holidays…

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “The only person that can ruin your Christmas is looking back at you from that mirror.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dusty Mayron): “All I see is you, Brad.”

The bad feelings they’re harboring toward one another get unleashed.

Mark and Will’s actual relationship, on the other hand, is rock solid.

Will Ferrell: “I’m not harboring one thing. We have an open, honest, loving relationship.”

Awww, that’s so touching — though in the movie, one point of contention is an important moment for a father and son: “the talk.”

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “It’s called ‘the friend zone.'”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dusty Mayron): “No, no, no, that’s the worst advice anyone could give you. You wanna be like Brad and be in the friend zone? Or you wanna be like Dad and get in the end zone?”

Deco was curious how “the talk” would sound if they did it as intended — together, as a team!

Will Ferrell: “Listen…”

Mark Wahlberg: “Pull down your pants.”

(Will starts laughing)

Mark Wahlberg: “No, I’m kidding.”

Will Ferrell: “You’re probably feeling some strange…”

Mark Wahlberg: “Tingling.”

Will Ferrell: “Right? And emotions…”

Mark Wahlberg: “In the nether regions … Stop dry humping your pillow!”

Will Ferrell: “Right. Or continue.”

OK, we immediately regret asking the question.

One thing in the film all the dads can agree on — don’t let the kids touch the thermostat.

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “The thermostat is a sacred covenant!”

The guys have a couple sacred covenants of their own.

Mark Wahlberg: “I don’t like flies in the house. I get very upset when the door’s left open.”

Will Ferrell: “I used to have a rule about no food and beverages in my car, but that’s been totally not listened to.”

“Daddy’s Home 2” arrives in theaters Nov. 10.

