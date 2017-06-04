Crunchy Asian Salad/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s green, it’s crunchy, and it’s the perfect side dish for all kinds of meals! A refreshing salad with tons of Asian flavors is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Crunchy Asian Salad
Ingredients:
Salad:
1 (16-ounce) bag coleslaw mix
2 cups rice noodles
1 cup shelled and cooked edamame
1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup sliced almonds (toasted)
1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions (scallions)
Asian Honey Vinaigrette:
2 tbs. vegetable oil
1 tbs. sesame oil (or more to taste)
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 teaspoons soy sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
– In a bowl, add together the coleslaw mix, shelled and cooked edamame, the avocado, cranberries, sliced green onions, the rice noodles and toasted sliced almonds. Mix well and set aside.
– Add vinaigrette ingredients together in a bowl and mix together. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss well.
To Plate:
– Serve as a main course salad or a side dish. Delicious!
Serves: 4
