Crunchy Asian Salad/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s green, it’s crunchy, and it’s the perfect side dish for all kinds of meals! A refreshing salad with tons of Asian flavors is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Crunchy Asian Salad

Ingredients:

Salad:

1 (16-ounce) bag coleslaw mix

2 cups rice noodles

1 cup shelled and cooked edamame

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup sliced almonds (toasted)

1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions (scallions)

Asian Honey Vinaigrette:

2 tbs. vegetable oil

1 tbs. sesame oil (or more to taste)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

– In a bowl, add together the coleslaw mix, shelled and cooked edamame, the avocado, cranberries, sliced green onions, the rice noodles and toasted sliced almonds. Mix well and set aside.

– Add vinaigrette ingredients together in a bowl and mix together. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss well.

To Plate:

– Serve as a main course salad or a side dish. Delicious!

Serves: 4

