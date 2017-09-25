Current box office champs will have to compete with Tom Cruise’s new flick, “American Made” when it hits theaters Friday. It’s based on quite possibly the craziest true story ever, and when Deco’s Chris Van Vliet flew to London to talk to the cast, even they couldn’t believe the stuff in this movie actually happened.

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “We need you to deliver stuff for us.”

Tom Cruise (as Barry Seal): “All this is legal?”

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “If you’re doing it for the good guys.”

In “American Made,” Tom Cruise is Barry Seal, and the movie is based on actual events, although sometimes it might not feel like it.

Tom Cruise: “There are moments when you’re sitting there going, ‘Are you serious?’ It really is unbelievable.”

Barry was a pilot and made crazy amounts of money working as a sort of delivery man between Central America and the U.S. The thing is, he was working for both the good guys and the bad guys.

Tom Cruise (as Barry Seal): “I was working for the CIA, DEA and Pablo Escobar.”

Now, if it looks like Tom Cruise is actually flying the planes in this movie. Those aren’t just good special effects.

Tom Cruise: “All the flying is very practical. There’s no CGI. We’re there. I did all the flying.”

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “Haven’t you ever wanted something more, Barry? You should be serving your country.”

Tom Cruise (as Barry Seal): “You’re CIA?”

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “Shhh.”

Domhnall Gleeson works as a CIA agent giving Tom Cruise’s character assignments that seem like they might not exactly be legal.

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “Just don’t get caught” (laughs)

Chris Van Vliet: “You’ve worked with some big actors. Tom Cruise is like one of the last remaining movie stars.”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Agreed. Yes, he is.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What did you learn from working with him that you could maybe take on to other films?”

Domhnall Gleeson: “He pushes quite hard in the scenes, and also, he’s really not afraid of ripping up the script and saying, ‘You know? Let’s try something more fun.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “Does he physically rip it up in front of you like, ‘That, that?!'”

Domhnall Gleeson: “He’s got people to do that for him. He passes it to somebody else, they rip it up, and he says, ‘Throw it higher!’ And then they throw it really high and it flutters down around him like snow. It’s beautiful.”

Now, Domhnall has one of those names that isn’t easy to pronounce. See how it’s spelled? That “m” and “h” make it very tricky. That’s where he and I have something in common.

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like I can relate to you because my last name, ‘Van Vliet,’ is V-L-I-E-T, and it gets mispronounced all the time. What is the worst mispronunciation you’ve heard of your name?”

Domhnall Gleeson: “In Starbucks, I said my name was Domhnall and I got given a cup that said ‘Tonio.’ And they kept calling like ‘Tonio, Tonio?’ And I was like, ‘Do I look like a Tonio?’ And it turns out Tonio was me.”

