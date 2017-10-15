Creamy Roasted Pepper Pasta/Belkys

We’re back with a low calorie delicious pasta dish that won’t leave you feeling guilty. Creamy red pepper pasta is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Creamy Roasted Pepper Pasta
Ingredients:
2 cups pasta (your favorite)
2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil
2 roasted red bell peppers
1 Tbs. smoked paprika
1 3 oz. container plain Greek yogurt
1 pinch salt and pepper
1/4 fresh chopped parsley (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a pot of water to boil and add your pasta. Cook until al dente.
- Put your roasted red peppers in a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Heat olive oil in a sauce pan, add the blended peppers and simmer. Add the smoked paprika and salt and pepper and continue to simmer. Add yogurt and blend well.
- When the pasta is done drain the water and add it to the sauce. Still well and serve.
To Plate:
Garnish with chopped parsley if you like. Delicious!
Serves: 4
