Creamy Roasted Pepper Pasta/Belkys

We’re back with a low calorie delicious pasta dish that won’t leave you feeling guilty. Creamy red pepper pasta is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Creamy Roasted Pepper Pasta

Ingredients:

2 cups pasta (your favorite)

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 roasted red bell peppers

1 Tbs. smoked paprika

1 3 oz. container plain Greek yogurt

1 pinch salt and pepper

1/4 fresh chopped parsley (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Bring a pot of water to boil and add your pasta. Cook until al dente.

Put your roasted red peppers in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Heat olive oil in a sauce pan, add the blended peppers and simmer. Add the smoked paprika and salt and pepper and continue to simmer. Add yogurt and blend well.

When the pasta is done drain the water and add it to the sauce. Still well and serve.

To Plate:

Garnish with chopped parsley if you like. Delicious!

Serves: 4

