(WSVN) - It’s a new year, and that means a new recipe you can whip up in minutes! It’s the perfect dish if you’re still feeling tired from last night’s celebrations. Chicken is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Creamy Garlic Chicken & Rice

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup long grain white rice

2 ½ cups chicken broth

2 cups baby spinach

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Method of Preparation:

– Toss the chicken breast with garlic powder, salt and pepper.

– Heat olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add chicken breast and cook until browned, stirring often, about three minutes. Add garlic to skillet and cook for 30 seconds more.

– Stir in rice and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

– Remove pan from heat and place baby spinach on top of the rice. Cover and let sit for five minutes.

– Remove lid and stir well. Stir in cream.

To Plate:

Plate and serve!!

Serves: 4

