(WSVN) - It’s a new year, and that means a new recipe you can whip up in minutes! It’s the perfect dish if you’re still feeling tired from last night’s celebrations. Chicken is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Creamy Garlic Chicken & Rice
Ingredients:
1 pound chicken breast, cut into chunks
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ tsp. pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
¾ cup long grain white rice
2 ½ cups chicken broth
2 cups baby spinach
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Method of Preparation:
– Toss the chicken breast with garlic powder, salt and pepper.
– Heat olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add chicken breast and cook until browned, stirring often, about three minutes. Add garlic to skillet and cook for 30 seconds more.
– Stir in rice and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
– Remove pan from heat and place baby spinach on top of the rice. Cover and let sit for five minutes.
– Remove lid and stir well. Stir in cream.
To Plate:
Plate and serve!!
Serves: 4
