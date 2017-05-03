Cream gives away free ice cream for 1-year anniversary

My mom always says nothing’s free but — looks like she’s wrong. We found a spot where you can cool off, fill up and you can’t beat the price.

Cream in Aventura is celebrating a milestone. Saturday, May 6 — they’re turning 1-year-old!

Fernando Guillen: “This is like the best place for frozen desserts. We have warm cookie ice cream sandwiches and warm brownie ice cream sandwiches.”

In honor of their first year in the 305 — Cream is having a birthday party.

Fernando Guillen: “It’s going to be here at the Aventura store, May 6 from 12 to 6 p.m. We are going to have a great time. We are going to have a DJ. We are going to have balloons for kids. It’s going to be great.”

And, it wouldn’t be a party without ice cream and cookies — Cream’s specialty.

Fernando Guillen: “We want to have people come over and celebrate our first birthday by giving away free ice cream sandwiches.”

That means this Saturday afternoon the ice cream sandwiches at the Aventura store won’t cost you a thing.

Jessie Gernier: “Cream is very good and it’s a fun spot to come and chill.”

Fernando Guillen: “At Cream, we start with our base which can be a cookie or brownie or whatever, and you get to pick what flavor of ice cream you put inside your baked good.”

With more than 20 options for baked goods as a base, 20 plus ice cream flavors and more than a dozen sandwich toppings, the combinations are almost endless.

Fernando Guillen: “You can combine the sandwiches and you can have one cookie on the top and one on the bottom. The other sandwiches that are free that day we are going to have brownie sandwiches and do’sants. The do’sant is a cross between a croissant and a doughnut. We have it glazed or with cinnamon. You open it like a bun, fill it with toppings and have fun.”

At Cream, the baked goods are made fresh throughout the day and when you order a sandwich, they make sure it’s warm — straight from the oven.

Fernando Guillen: “The cookies are warm, the ice cream is cold. Our ice cream is kept a little colder than most, that way we it hold up better inside the warm baked good. It will give you enough time to eat it and enjoy it before it melts in your hands.”

Let us be the first to say — Happy Birthday, Cream!

Remember — free ice cream is this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aventura store.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cream Aventura

18719 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

(786) 657-7905

http://creamnation.com/

