Judge told to act ‘without delay’ on Meek Mill bail request

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An appeals court has told a Philadelphia judge to act “without further delay” on Meek Mill’s nearly 2-week-old request to be freed.

The state Superior Court issued the order Tuesday as it rejected a request from the rapper’s lawyers that it grant him bail, leaving that to the sentencing judge to decide.

Mill’s attorneys contend the sentencing judge has refused to respond to their appeals.

The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was sentenced this month to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Mill’s probation officer and a prosecutor had recommended that he not be jailed.

The judge cited a failed drug test, his failure to comply with court-ordered travel restrictions and two unrelated arrests in ordering him locked up.

