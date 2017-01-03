Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Sam Hunt released a romantic new song apologizing to his longtime girlfriend, but she has accepted more than his apology.

A representative for the “Break Up in a Small Town” singer confirmed Tuesday that Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are engaged.

On Sunday, he released a new song called “Drinkin’ Too Much” in which he said he was sorry for revealing details of their relationship in his songs.

The Georgia-born singer started writing songs for other country artists before breaking out on his 2014 debut platinum-selling album, “Montevallo,” which features the hit songs “House Party” and “Leave the Night On.”

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.