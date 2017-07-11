Costa Rica releases man accused of Ariana Grande threat

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A 22-year-old Colombian man accused of threatening an attack at a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande has been released but is barred from leaving Costa Rica, authorities said Tuesday.

A statement from prosecutors said the man was released on parole Sunday night and will be free while the investigation continues.

Prosecutors have said the threat was written in Arabic and posted online using a social media account. Officials have released only the man’s family names, Caicedo Lopez.

The threat came on the heels of a May 22 bombing at a Grande performance in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Grande’s performance in Costa Rica went ahead as scheduled Sunday.

