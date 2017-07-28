Cosplayers, fans gather for South Florida supercon

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Masked villains, caped superheroes and plenty of face paint are all par for the course in Fort Lauderdale this weekend. Florida Supercon is taking over the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, and “super” is in the name because it’s Florida’s biggest comic convention. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet spent the day geeking out with fellow geeks.

Florida Supercon is nothing short of super!

Mike Broder: “If you’re into geek culture, we have what you need.”

The four-day spectacular has a little something for everyone!

Mike Broder: “We’ve got celebrities, we’ve got comic book artists, we’ve got toys, we’ve got ‘Star Trek,’ we’ve got ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Dr. Who,’ “Walking Dead.’ You name it we got it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Stand up: there’s so much to see here, so much to do, I’m geeking out and I’m just one of the 50,000 people in attendance.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What are you guys dressed as?”

Cosplayer: “I’m dressed as Sofia the First.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And you?”

Cosplayer: “American Dream.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh awesome! And what are you? I can’t quite tell?”

Peter Wake: “I’m the little known character kind of known as Spider-Man. I don’t know if you guys have heard of him.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You seem a little bit too nice to be Darth Maul though.”

Sarah Jade: “Well, I mean he’s one of my meaner characters.”

Chris Van Vliet (talking about a man dressed as Gohan): “I think I found someone who has spikier hair than me if you can believe that.”

Supercon is your one stop shop for all things geek-related, like toys, posters and yes, this comic convention even has good old-fashioned comic books!

Woman: “For instance, this one here is $3,500.”

Actors from movies, T.V. shows like the “Walking Dead,” legendary wrestlers and even music stars like Randy Jones from the Village People are on hand to interact with fans.

Randy Jones: “The people that come and stand in front of me and take pictures, like where we’re standing right now, are incredibly important to me

And Chris Van Vliet will admit, he nerded out for a minute himself. He’s a massive wrestling fan, and had the opportunity to meet Ric Flair.

However, Ric Flair, the man who popularized saying “Woo,” rated Chris.

Chris Van Vliet: “Woooo!”

Ric Flair: “That’s not bad.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Like out of 10, what do you think?”

Ric Flair: “Seven.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Can you show me how it’s done?”

Ric Flair: “Woooo!”

Supercon runs until Sunday, and tickets start at $35 per person.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Florida Supercon

http://floridasupercon.com/

