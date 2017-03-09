Competition show ‘Kicking and Screaming’ kicks off

Take 10 survivalists, pair them up with 10 pampered partners and drop them all deep in the jungle. You know what that’s called? Awful! it’s also called “Kicking and Screaming.”

The FOX-TV show is a competition series that teams rugged outdoorsmen and women with their polar opposites.

Each two-person team has to overcome a series of challenges in the Fiji rainforest. The winning team takes home a $500,000 prize.

Series host Hannah Simone told Deco that half the fun of the show is watching the survivalists deal with their very needy cohorts.

Hannah Simone: “I mean, these guys are lone wolves, and all of a sudden they’re paired with somebody who’s incredibly dependent and incredibly vocal about being uncomfortable.”

You can catch the kick-off of “Kicking and Screaming,” Wednesday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.