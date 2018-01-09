‘Commuter’ star Liam Neeson reveals secret to fight scenes

Every day around the same time, Lynn and Shireen come to work, go through hair and makeup, and bring you Deco. They’re definitely creatures of habit. But as we see in “The Commuter,” that could get you killed. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet continues his habit of bringing us compelling celebrity interviews that could save your life.

We all know how dangerous commuting on I-95 can be, but it’s nothing compared to what Liam Neeson does in his new movie “The Commuter.” I flew to New York City to chat with him about his latest action film.

Vera Farmiga (as Joanna): “Someone on this train doesn’t belong. All you have to do is find them.”

Liam Neeson (Michael MacCauley): “Why would I do it?”

Why would you do it? Money, that’s why. In “The Commuter,” Liam Neeson plays, you guessed it, a commuter, who rides the same train day in and day out. But today is a different day, because a woman offers him $100,000 if he can just find the passenger who’s not supposed to be there.

Chris Van Vliet: “When you’re making this film and reading this script, do you think to yourself, ‘What would I do as a person if put in a similar scenario?'”

Liam Neeson: “‘What would I do? I would do exactly what he did. The guy needs money. He has a kid he has to put through college. He’s mortgaged up to the hilt. I’d go for the money, sure.”

But it’s easier said than done, because the longer he takes to find this mystery passenger, the more bad things start happening.

Liam Neeson (Michael MacCauley): “I am not going to do this.”

Vera Farmiga (as Joanna): “Look outside. Southeast corner.”

Liam’s character realizes he’s in over his head and calls his buddy, played by Patrick Wilson, who just so happens to be a cop. And also just so happens to do a great Liam Neeson impression.

Patrick Wilson: “He’s offered this money if he finds this commuter who doesn’t belong there. So he uses his special set of skills.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ah, very nice.”

Patrick Wilson: “Thank you very much. To figure out who doesn’t belong there.”

Liam Neeson (Michael MacCauley): “I am not going to do this. You tried to set me up.”

Now, it wouldn’t be a Liam Neeson Movie without some fighting. And Liam told me the secret to doing a fight sequence.

Liam Neeson: “We rehearse it, and we rehearse it, and when we stop rehearsing it, we rehearse it again. And then, when we shoot it, we try to make it seem as if it’s the first time we’ve ever done it. That’s the key to these fights.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So it’s like a dance almost?”

Liam Neeson: “Very, very much like a dance. We don’t do it with our eyes closed because that is dangerous.”

“The Commuter” is in theaters on Friday.

