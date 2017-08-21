Comedians, stars react to death of Jerry Lewis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of comedy legend Jerry Lewis:

“That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy’s absolute! I am because he was!” —Jim Carrey on Twitter

___

“Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend. I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat . Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.” — Robert De Niro in a statement

___

“Jerry Lewis was a master. He was a giant. He was an innovator. He was a great entertainer. He was a great artist. And he was a remarkable man. I had the honor of working with him, and it was an experience I’ll always treasure. He was, truly, one of our greats.” —Martin Scorsese in a statement

___

“So saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Lewis, a true comic icon. In Boston 1947 I roared at his and Dean’s first ever performance.” — Carl Reiner on Twitter.

___

“My mentor & friend Jerry Lewis has passed away. A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father. He meant the world to me& I will forever cherish the time I got to spend with him & his family. At a dark time in my life he brought me joy. Jerry’s daughter Danielle is the reason her dad & I got so close. I will never be able to thank her enough for putting him in my life. Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon.” — Dane Cook, in a series of tweets, on Twitter

___

“Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died.” — Bette Midler on Twitter

___

“He was a beautiful man, who dedicated so much of his life to helping others in need …. and what an incredible entertainer! I had the privilege of getting to know him when I participated in his telethons, and he was always so gentle and kind. Thank you Jerry, for all that you did, for so many!” — Celine Dion in a statement

___

“Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful…

…haven.”— Patton Oswalt on Twitter

___

“We will miss Jerry so much. I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy.” — Penn Jillette, in a series of tweets, on Twitter

___

“Jerry Lewis passed today, millions around the world loved him, millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family.” — Whoopi Goldberg on Twitter

___

“Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh.” — Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter

___

“As a kid, I’m pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis.” —Kumail Nanjiani on Twitter

___

“Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius.” —Margaret Cho on Twitter

___

“We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him.”— Sean Hayes on Instagram

___

“The Muscular Dystrophy Association is deeply saddened by the death of beloved comedian, performer, humanitarian and former MDA telethon star and national chairman Jerry Lewis. MDA would not be the organization it is today if it were not for Jerry’s tireless efforts on behalf of ‘his kids.’ His enthusiasm for finding cures for neuromuscular disease was matched only by his unyielding commitment to see the fight through to the end…'” —MDA Chairman of the Board R. Rodney Howell in a statement

___

“What a sad day. We lost one of the greats! Jerry Lewis was truly a legend, icon, genius and master of comedy. I was lucky to know and work with him through all the years on the telethon. He will missed and surely remembered.” —Carrot Top in a statement

___

“Another Great has changed places. My family and I send our heartfelt condolences to Sandy and the entire Lewis family. Jerry spent his entire life making us laugh and working tirelessly for Jerry’s Kids with muscular dystrophy. I shall miss his love and friendship but I know he is joining true friends who have gone before him. As long as he is in our minds and hearts, he will be with us forever.” — Wayne Newton in a statement

___

“Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life.” —Rose Marie on Twitter

___

“Sad to read about the passing of Jerry Lewis. We met when we both received honorary degrees from Emerson in ’93; how he made me laugh!” — Marlee Matlin on Twitter

