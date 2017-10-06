Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45 years old

(WSVN) - Stand-up comedian Ralphie May died Friday at the age of 45, TMZ reports.

According to the site, May had been battling pneumonia for several weeks prior to his death. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover,” May’s publicist Stacey Pokluda said in a statement.

May became a household name in the comedy world after he was the runner-up on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. Since then, he’s had several TV comedy specials on Comedy Central as well as Netflix.

Thank you, Ralphie May. You were a world-class comedian. pic.twitter.com/TGWpRcyQGH — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 6, 2017

