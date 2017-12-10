Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami for disorderly conduct

MIAMI (WSVN) - Actor and comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night for disorderly conduct according to reports.

According to the Miami Herald, 34-year-old Buress was booked into a Miami-Dade jail just before 2 a.m. and posted bail before 6 a.m.

A video posted to Twitter shows Buress, handcuffed, yelling at police and asking them why he is being detained.

An officer responded saying Buress was being detained for trespassing.

Buress said in response, “You know y’all goofy as [expletive].”

The comedian was not charged with trespassing.

