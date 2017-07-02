Cold Cucumber Soup/Belkys

A celebrity-owned hotspot brings vegetarian-friendly Spanish cuisine to Miami Beach. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cold Cucumber Soup

Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers, peeled, halved and seeded

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 clove garlic

1 tbs. finely chopped fresh dill

1/4 cup loosely packed flat leaf parsely

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 cup chopped purple onion

1/2 cup macadamia nuts

Method of Preparation:

In a blender, put cucumbers, yogurt, lemon juice and zest, olive oil, garlic, dill, parsley, and salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.

To Plate:

Pour into serving bowls. Top with macadamia nuts and fresh dill.

Serves: 4

