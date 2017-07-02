Cold Cucumber Soup/Belkys

A celebrity-owned hotspot brings vegetarian-friendly Spanish cuisine to Miami Beach. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cold Cucumber Soup
Ingredients:
2 large cucumbers, peeled, halved and seeded
1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup olive oil
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 clove garlic
1 tbs. finely chopped fresh dill
1/4 cup loosely packed flat leaf parsely
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 cup chopped purple onion
1/2 cup macadamia nuts
Method of Preparation:
- In a blender, put cucumbers, yogurt, lemon juice and zest, olive oil, garlic, dill, parsley, and salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.
To Plate:
Pour into serving bowls. Top with macadamia nuts and fresh dill.
Serves: 4
