Coconut Shrimp/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a shrimp dish that’s packed with tons of exotic flavors! That’s what’s cooking this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Coconut Shrimp
Ingredients:
1 pound of frozen cooked shrimp, thawed and drained
2 Tbs. butter
2 Tbs. all purpose flour
1 can low-fat coconut milk
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. ginger powder
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. turmeric
1-2 tbs. brown sugar (to taste)
1/2 juice of one lime
Fresh chopped herbs (parsley or cilantro)
Method of Preparation:
– Put butter in a pan on medium heat and let it melt. Add flour and whisk until a paste forms. Add the coconut milk and keep stirring another couple of minutes.
– Now add the spices: ginger powder, garlic powder, paprika, cumin and turmeric. Season with salt and brown sugar.
– Add cooked shrimp to the sauce and stir it in… let it sauté for a few minutes to absorb the flavors. Add lime juice and finish with some fresh chopped parsley (or cilantro- your preference.)
To Plate:
Serve with rice and sprinkle with more fresh herbs.
Serves: 4
