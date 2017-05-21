Coconut Shrimp/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a shrimp dish that’s packed with tons of exotic flavors! That’s what’s cooking this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Coconut Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 pound of frozen cooked shrimp, thawed and drained

2 Tbs. butter

2 Tbs. all purpose flour

1 can low-fat coconut milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ginger powder

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. turmeric

1-2 tbs. brown sugar (to taste)

1/2 juice of one lime

Fresh chopped herbs (parsley or cilantro)

Method of Preparation:

– Put butter in a pan on medium heat and let it melt. Add flour and whisk until a paste forms. Add the coconut milk and keep stirring another couple of minutes.

– Now add the spices: ginger powder, garlic powder, paprika, cumin and turmeric. Season with salt and brown sugar.

– Add cooked shrimp to the sauce and stir it in… let it sauté for a few minutes to absorb the flavors. Add lime juice and finish with some fresh chopped parsley (or cilantro- your preference.)

To Plate:

Serve with rice and sprinkle with more fresh herbs.

Serves: 4

