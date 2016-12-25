(WSVN) - If you don’t have dessert made for your Christmas dinner… No worries- we have a recipe that’s easy and quick. Something sweet is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Coconut Pie

Courtesy: Tablespoon.com

Ingredients:

1 cup flaked or shredded coconut

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup Original Bisquick mix

1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

2 cups milk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

4 eggs

Method of Preparation:

– Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease nine-inch pie plate with shortening or cooking spray.

– In medium bowl, stir all ingredients until blended. Pour into pie plate

– Bake 50-55 minutes or until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Let cool. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.

To Plate:

Cut and serve!

Serves: 8

