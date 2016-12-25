(WSVN) - If you don’t have dessert made for your Christmas dinner… No worries- we have a recipe that’s easy and quick. Something sweet is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Coconut Pie
Courtesy: Tablespoon.com
Ingredients:
1 cup flaked or shredded coconut
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup Original Bisquick mix
1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 cups milk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
4 eggs
Method of Preparation:
– Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease nine-inch pie plate with shortening or cooking spray.
– In medium bowl, stir all ingredients until blended. Pour into pie plate
– Bake 50-55 minutes or until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Let cool. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.
To Plate:
Cut and serve!
Serves: 8
