Cobain’s daughter thanks late dad on date of 50th birthday

Kurt Cobain’s daughter has paid tribute to the late Nirvana front man on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain posted a brief note on Instagram on Monday.

She writes, “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life.”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Her mother, actress and former Hole singer Courtney Love, posted a picture of Frances as a child on Instagram on Monday, with a note, “Your daddy would be proud of you!”

The 24-year-old Cobain was a toddler when her father took his own life at the age of 27 in April 1994.

