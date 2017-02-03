Coast Guard to suspend search for missing filmmaker off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard will suspend their search for a missing Canadian documentary filmmaker in the Atlantic, off the Florida Keys, at sunset, Friday.

Officials said 37-year-old Rob Stewart had gone missing Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, off Islamorada.

Stewart is from Toronto, Canada. His mother and father flew into Miami from Canada, Wednesday.

Their son was shooting a follow-up film to his 2007 documentary, “Sharkwater,” which aimed to educate the public about shark conservation. The website for the movie had posted an update about Stewart’s disappearance, saying he was diving near a wreck with three other divers when he went missing.

A GoFundMe page had been created to help cover search and rescue costs. The page has raised more than $40,000 since being created.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.