Body found as Coast Guard suspends search for missing filmmaker

The U.S. Coast Guard said a dive team has found a body off the Florida Keys but have not confirmed whether or not it belongs to a Canadian documentary filmmaker who had gone missing on Tuesday.

Officials said 37-year-old Rob Stewart had gone missing Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, off Islamorada. Friday afternoon, the Coast Guard announced they had suspended their search for him at sunset.

Hours later, however, officials tweeted out that a Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department dive team located a body at a depth of 220 feet, late Friday afternoon.

#BreakingNews @USCG confirms Key Largo Volunteer Fire Dept dive team has reportedly found Stewart at a depth of 220 feet off FL keys. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2017

In another tweet, officials said they are awaiting conformation from the medical examiner to ascertain whether it is Stewart’s body. They have since deleted both tweets.

Stewart is from Toronto, Canada. His mother and father flew into Miami from Canada, Wednesday.

Their son was shooting a follow-up film to his 2007 documentary, “Sharkwater,” which aimed to educate the public about shark conservation. The website for the movie had posted an update about Stewart’s disappearance, saying he was diving near a wreck with three other divers when he went missing.

A GoFundMe page had been created to help cover search and rescue costs. The page has raised more than $188,000 since being created.

