Cinco de Mayo at Fort Lauderdale TacoCraft

(WSVN) - Cinco de Mayo is around the corner and as usual, SoFlo won’t fail to surprise us! If margaritas and tacos are what you need to celebrate like a real Mexicano, you’ll definitely enjoy this.

Come out of your shell for Cinco de Mayo. Fort Lauderdale’s TacoCraft is hosting its annual block party in Himmarshee Village.

Daniella Macias: “We’re going to have Mariachis walking around, a live band going on. It’s just getting bigger and bigger so we’re really expecting an awesome, fun atmosphere and crowd.”

The TacoCraft team is aiming to take the Cinco experience to another level.

Daniella Macias: “We’re actually going to be featuring for the first time a live wrestling match outdoors which is going to be pretty awesome.”

If you’re thinking, “This looks like fun, but what about the food?” Well, the taco menu includes rock shrimp, chorizo, belly pork or fish.

Daniella Macias: “We’re going to have our chef actually out on the street cooking some tacos for people, some actual street style tacos.”

The best way to savor these delicious handcrafted goodies is while sipping on TacoCraft’s specialty strawberry basil or black diamond margaritas.

Daniella Macias: “We’re going to have some drink specials, just a lot of fun.”

Second Street will be shut down Friday night — with more than 10 bars and restaurants taking part. It’s definitely a party.

Kelly Johnson: “Last year, it was packed. There were people on the street until 4 a.m. It was a really great time. A lot of dancing. A lot of drinks, a lot of tacos everywhere.”

