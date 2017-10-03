Cielito Artisan Pops serves up treats for you and your pup

New restaurants are popping up in South Florida all the time and they are a sweet find for anyone who stops by. Deco found a spot that is so dog-gone yummy, you’ll want to bring your best friend along for a bite.

Time to pop over to Wynwood. There’s a cool spot that’s serving up cool treats too.

Sindy Posso: “Cielito Artisan Pops is a gourmet popsicle shop in Wynwood where we create artisan treats in small batches.”

They stick to sweets here — and everything comes on a stick too.

Sindy Posso: “We create paleta which is ice cream in the shape of a popsicle.”

In Spanish, the frozen treats are called paletas. In English, they’re popsicles…

And in any language they’re delicious.

Sindy Posso: “To make the paletas, we bring fruit from local vendors, we cut them and puree them and create a beautiful mix.”

From the watermelon to the guava … everything is fresh and made without artificial ingredients.

Sindy Posso: “The taste of the pop is like fresh cut fruit.”

And once you pick your flavor, you get to top the pop.

Sindy Posso: “You select three toppings, and we dip it in chocolate and pour the toppings on.”

Go for organic gummy bears, toasted marshmallow or even edible rose petals.

Sindy Posso: “It tastes just like a rose, but dry.”

They’re also serving up fun paleta shaped cake pops, but the thing that’s top dog here — pops for your pup.

Sindy Posso: “We are a pet-friendly shop, we do treats for dogs and they love it. Mainly the popsicles.”

Flavors like watermelon and pineapple, or peanut butter and banana are made for the four legged clients.

Sindy Posso: “We do have an area for dogs. It’s an outside patio.”

Whether the pops are made for people or pooches — most of the ingredients are the same, but some things changed.

The canine treats are sweetened with honey instead of sugar, ’cause it’s safer for the dogs.

Catalina Munoz: “My dogs loved it. He’s here licking it. This the second one he’s having. It’s a great idea.”

Looks like it’s time to chill out and for me and my favorite four legged friend to head to Wynwood.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cielito Artisan Pops

2750 NW 3rd Ave #20A

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 397-7392

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.