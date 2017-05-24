Christian Louboutin opens shoe store in Miami

Now proving you can’t have too much of a good thing — more shoes. Oh Shireen, you can’t have all the shoe stories, but you may want to pay attention to this one. Christian Louboutin opened up his flagship store in the 305, and he spoke to Deco about Miami fashion and you guessed it — shoes.

Jennifer Lopez during a performance: “I would like a shiny new pair of Louboutin shoes, you know the ones with the high heels and the red bottoms?”

Jennifer Lopez isn’t alone. Red bottoms have become a fashion staple. And the man behind them, Christian Louboutin, is calling all South Florida shoe lovers.

Christian Louboutin: “I love Miami, I love Miami. The way it’s laid back, there is something really great but also there’s a very strong sense of colors, and for me and my work, colors have always been very, very important.”

The French designer opened the doors to his flagship store in Miami’s Design District.

And this place mixed French sophistication with Magic City flair.

Christian Louboutin: “I absolutely wanted the store to be a mix of Paris meets Miami.”

And when it comes to this store —

Christian Louboutin: “I definitely thought that, first of all, I should bring bright colors for women and also for men.”

Like these sandals.

Christian Louboutin: “This is one thing I thought was really fitting in the culture in Miami.”

We asked him what one pair of shoes every fashionista must have.

Christian Louboutin: “It’s very complicated for me to say one shoe for one person.”

Of course he’d say that.

But all kidding aside, he says in the 305, it’s all about the nude.

Christian Louboutin: “Shades of nude from the very pale color to the dark color — that would be probably a good thing for Miami.”

Guys, don’t feel left out. There’s plenty to choose from, like these sneakers exclusive to this store. They practically scream Miami.

Christian Louboutin: ‘This, to me, represents the epitome of what Miami is. Ice cream colors, candy colors, definitely a take on Miami.”

Let’s all say it together.

Jennifer Lopez performance: “I’m throwin’ on my Louboutins, I’m throwin’ on my Louboutins.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Christian Louboutin in the Miami Design District

155 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 576-6820

http://us.christianlouboutin.com/us_en/store/christian-louboutin-miami

