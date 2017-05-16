Chris Van Vliet hangs out with the cast of ‘Alien’

“Alien” movies have gotten bigger and scarier. “Alien: Covenant” is no exception. Deco’s chief extra-terrestrial research correspondent Chris Van Vliet hung with the cast.

“Alien: Covenant” is the sixth movie in the “Alien” franchise. Well, technically, it’s the eighth if you want to include those “Alien vs Predator” movies. Yeah, I’ll leave that up to you. I flew to London to sit down with the cast and find out why this might be the scariest movie in the franchise.

“Alien: Covenant” is set 10 years after the last “Alien” movie, “Prometheus.” It follows the crew of a spaceship called Covenant as they search for a new planet to colonize.

The movie is a prequel — and is directed by Ridley Scott, who directed the original “Alien.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ridley, I’m wondering when you were making the original ‘Alien’ in 1979, did you have any idea of what the origin story might have been at that point?”

Ridley Scott: “Once I had done it, I thought, ‘God, the next one should be really about who, what, why, which and when. Why that ship? Why that space junkie? Where are the eggs? Who did and for what reason?’ No one ever answered the question. I saw three films happen and I thought, ‘Hm, we can resurrect this.'”

The sets here are real, unlike a lot of movies like that are filled with CGI. Michael Fassbender tells us that makes his job easier.

Michael Fassbender: “It’s an absolute luxury. Especially nowadays, with this kind of genre of film. Usually, you’re in a room with a lot of green, and you know to be walking around the spaceship it just makes you feel like a child again.”

But that child in you is going to get scared because “Alien: Covenant” is definitely a contender for the most terrifying movie in the series.

Chris Van Vliet: “Is there something that makes something intrinsically a great horror scene?”

Ridley Scott: “No, it’s really a bugger. It’s difficult to do — making something really scary. There’s a lot of films that have such cheap shots with arms coming out of bookcase and reaching for you in a dark cellar.”

Michael Fassbender: “‘Don’t go into the cellar!'”

Ridley Scott: “‘Don’t go into the cellar. Why were you down there you idiot?’ And you can’t do that, you can’t make people be idiots.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So if we take you guys, not your characters, but actually you guys, and put you in this situation, who survives the longest and who gets killed off first?”

Billy Crudup: “I think in total, we’ve got maybe 12 hours between all three of us, and nine of it is sleep.”

“Alien: Covenant” is in theaters on Friday.

