MIAMI (WSVN) - Chris Brown made a stop in Downtown Miami for Easter weekend, and for the popular singer, this is very much a working holiday.

The Grammy winner took the stage at the American Airlines Arena, Saturday night, as part of his Party Tour.

Concertgoers watched on as Brown and other famous faces likes 50 Cent, Fabolous and O.T. Genasis wowed the crowd.

.@myfabolouslife has set off the #PartyTour inside the #AAA! Check out our Snap (👻 AAarena) to keep up with tonight's show! pic.twitter.com/LrfmoiL0aG — AA Arena (@AAarena) April 16, 2017

The tour will now be making its way up north with a stop in Tampa on Sunday.

