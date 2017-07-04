Chowing down hot dogs for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

From sea to shining sea, millions of Americans consumed millions of hot dogs today. But only a few turn can turn that into an art form … and it’s those proud few that give us one of the greatest Independence Day traditions: The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It’s the quintessential Fourth of July event — and one that brings the entire country together!

Announcer: “You know, they say we’re a country divided, but if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that this contest is the greatest event of the summer. It’s Independence Day holiday here at Coney Island and across America and Joey Chestnut is the great unifer.”

Joey Chestnut is the reigning champ and he did not disappoint the 40,000 in attendance. Right out of the gate, he was eating at insane pace — 11 dogs in the first minute!

Announcer: “Well look at him. Two dogs, dunk, boom down in the mouth. Two buns, rolls down in the mouth. Boom.”

At the halfway mark, it was close. Chestnut with 46 dogs down and Carmien Cincotti, in just his second year was right behind with 40. But in the final minutes, Chestnut proving why he’s the best in the world.

All: “3,2,1 put down your hot dogs!”

It’s a decade of dominance, this win giving Chestnut his 10th mustard yellow belt in 11 years.

Announcer: “With 72 Nathan’s famous hot dogs and buns, a new world record. The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July champion of the world! Joey Chestnut!”

Joey’s 72 dogs beats out Carmen Cincotti who finished second with 62, and former champ Matt Stonie who had 48 for third. But even with this record setting performance, the 10-time champ says he can do better.

Joey Chestnut: “I slowed down quite a bit and I was sweating like a mad dog. Next year if I come back, you can bet I’ll be pushing harder.”

Announcer: “The greatest eater in the history of mankind.”

