We love chocolate, especially on days like World Chocolate Day. Forget taking a trip to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Room. The Fontainebleau Hotel has a sweet treat that’ll bring your Willy Wonka fantasy to life.

It might look like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, but it’s Chez Bon Bon at the Fontainebleau.

Brielle Fratellone, Chez Bon Bon: “Kids are my best friends. I have candy when I come downstairs. I have chocolates, we have gelato, so there’s an endless supply of eating.”

This is as close to Willy Wonka as real life can get.

Brielle Fratellone, Chez Bon Bon: “Willy Wonka has a separate room for everything. We have a separate room for everything, too.”

The hotel invites you to see it all — from the chocolate room, to where the in-house gelato is made — as part of the Family Pastry Class and Tour every Wednesday and Saturday. And this is a Golden Ticket you can buy — for $15.

Brielle Fratellone, Chez Bon Bon: “We take you downstairs. You get to see the entire shop, eat a whole bunch of different sweets, see how everything’s done, and then we put you to work at the end. You decorate your own cupcakes and dip your own chocolate covered strawberries.”

You heard right. Once the tour is over, it’s time to get your sweet tooth on.

First up, the cupcakes.

Brielle Fratellone, Chez Bon Bon: “The kids — and adults the same — get to pick their cupcakes, frosting and toppings.”

From gummy bears to banana-flavored candy to colored sprinkles, the choices are endless for the mini-bakers and their chaperones.

Mini-Baker #1: “It’s like being in Candy Land.”

Mini-Baker #2: “There’s so much candy.”

Mini-Baker #1: “So much sweets.”

Then it’s time for the chocolate covered strawberries.

Brielle Fratellone, Chez Bon Bon: “We fill up a cup of chocolate and show you how to do chocolate covered strawberries.”

And, to cap it all off, you get to try some of that homemade gelato.

Mini-Baker #2: “It tastes so soft, it tastes milky, it tastes really good.”

Even adults are like kids in a candy store when they come here.

Lisa Herman: “It’s just a really great experience that — I mean, I enjoyed it a lot and I know my kids really got a kick out of it.”

We’ll let the little guy speak for himself.

Mini-Baker #3: “Super duper, much fun.”

Which, in little arms’ length, is pretty big!

To take the class just make a reservation with the hotel’s concierge.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chez Bon Bon

La Côte Restaurant

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Veach, FL 33140

(305) 674-4740

https://fontainebleau.com/summer

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.