Chickpea & Avocado Sandwich/Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone loves a good sandwich –and we have one that’s easy to make, vegetarian-friendly, and healthy! Chickpeas and avacado are on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Chickpea & Avocado Sandwich
Ingredients:
1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained
1 large Hass avocado
2 Tbs. Pesto
Juice 1/2 lemon
Salt and Pepper
8 slices of whole wheat bread (your favorite)
Spinach leaves (optional)
Method of Preparation:
– Mix together the drained chickpeas with the avocado, cut into chunks. Smash them together according to how chunky
you like it.
– Mix in the pesto and lemon juice until it’s all well incorporated. Add salt and pepper to taste and blend again.
– Smear spoonfuls on slices of your favorite bread.
To Plate:
Add spinach or lettuce and tomato if you like… serve by itself or with a side of your favorite chips.
Serves: 4
