(WSVN) - If you still need dinner ideas, we’ve got Cuban cuisine from Miami royalty. We’re making music in the kitchen tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Odell Torres
The Restaurant: Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District
The Dish: Chicken Vaca Frita
Ingredients:
2 8 oz. chicken breasts
2 liters water
1 tbs. kosher salt
3 oz. Mojo
2 oz. garlic, whole & peeled
6 oz. white onion, julienned
4 oz. celery
2 oz. cilantro
3 oz. fresh lime juice
2.5 oz. extra virgin olive oil
¼ tsp. dried oregano
¼ tsp. ground cumin
Method of Preparation:
– Boil water with garlic (1 oz.), onion (3 oz.), celery (4 oz.), cilantro (2 oz.), and salt (½ tbs). Add chicken breast to boiling water, bring to simmer, cover and cook for about 1 hour. Remove chicken from the water and let cool.
– Cover chicken with plastic wrap and apply pressure to open the chicken breast fibers.
– Mix the remaining garlic, cumin, oregano, lime juice, mojo and onions together.
– In a pan, sear the chicken with oil and season with salt on both sides. Add ½ mojo mixture to the chicken. Sauté again and remove from heat.
To Plate:
Chef Odell serves this traditional dish in a heated cast iron skillet and tops with the remaining mojo mixture. He garnishes with lime and crispy malanga. It’s also great served with traditional black beans and rice.
Serves: 2
Serving Suggestion: Mojito
Estefan Kitchen Miami
140 N.E. 39 St., Suite 133
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 843-3880
http://www.estefankitchen.com/
