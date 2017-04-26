(WSVN) - If you still need dinner ideas, we’ve got Cuban cuisine from Miami royalty. We’re making music in the kitchen tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Odell Torres

The Restaurant: Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District

The Dish: Chicken Vaca Frita

Ingredients:

2 8 oz. chicken breasts

2 liters water

1 tbs. kosher salt

3 oz. Mojo

2 oz. garlic, whole & peeled

6 oz. white onion, julienned

4 oz. celery

2 oz. cilantro

3 oz. fresh lime juice

2.5 oz. extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. ground cumin

Method of Preparation:

– Boil water with garlic (1 oz.), onion (3 oz.), celery (4 oz.), cilantro (2 oz.), and salt (½ tbs). Add chicken breast to boiling water, bring to simmer, cover and cook for about 1 hour. Remove chicken from the water and let cool.

– Cover chicken with plastic wrap and apply pressure to open the chicken breast fibers.

– Mix the remaining garlic, cumin, oregano, lime juice, mojo and onions together.

– In a pan, sear the chicken with oil and season with salt on both sides. Add ½ mojo mixture to the chicken. Sauté again and remove from heat.

To Plate:

Chef Odell serves this traditional dish in a heated cast iron skillet and tops with the remaining mojo mixture. He garnishes with lime and crispy malanga. It’s also great served with traditional black beans and rice.

Serves: 2

Serving Suggestion: Mojito

Estefan Kitchen Miami

140 N.E. 39 St., Suite 133

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 843-3880

http://www.estefankitchen.com/

