Chicken Enchiladas Verdes/Olla

(WSVN) - The Chef: Scott Linquist

The Restaurant: Olla

The Dish: Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Ingredients:

For the chicken and stock

1 whole chicken: 3-4 pounds

4 bay leaves

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 small onion peeled and sliced

6 cloves garlic peeled and smashed

1 tablespoons whole black peppercorns

4 tablespoons salt

1 gallon water (or enough to cover)

For the salsa verde

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, peeled and rough chopped

8 cloves garlic, smashed

2 pounds fresh tomatillos, peeled and cut into quarters

2-4 jalapenos with stems removed, roughly chopped

Chicken broth — enough to cover

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

Method of Preparation:

– In a medium-sized stock pot, add the water and all the other ingredients except the chicken. Bring the liquid to a boil over high heat then reduce to a slow simmer. Add the chicken and simmer for 35-40 minutes. Let the chicken cool in the liquid. Remove the chicken and strain the remaining liquid for sauce recipe.

– When the chicken cools, take the meat off the bones and shred it. Mix the dark and light meats, and set aside.

– Next, make the salsa verde. Add olive oil to a hot pan with chopped onions.

When they become translucent, add garlic, jalapenos and tomatillos. Simmer until all the ingredients are soft. Add the chicken broth and salt and let it reduce. Put all ingredients in a blender with fresh cilantro and blend until smooth.

– In another pan, add olive oil and the shredded chicken. Add salt and stir, then add the salsa verde. Mix well.

– Next, heat corn tortillas on the grill, about 30 seconds on each side.

– It’s time to assemble! Put the chicken soaked in the salsa verde on the tortillas and roll them up. Put them in a baking dish side by side and add Mexican cheese over the top. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.

To Plate:

– When they’re done, take them out and top the enchiladas with more salsa verde

and crème fraîche (or sour cream), more Mexican cheese, some lime-cured red onions and fresh cilantro.

Serving Suggestion: Pomegranate Passion Fruit Margarita

Serves: 4

Olla

1233 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-717-5400

http://www.ollamiami.com/

