Chicken Avocado Burgers/Belkys

Are you craving a juicy burger without the guilt? We’ve got you covered. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Chicken Avocado Burgers
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground chicken
1 large ripe avocado, chopped
1 clove chopped garlic (or a Tsp. of garlic paste)
1/3 cup Panko break crumbs
3 Tbs. green onion, chopped
salt and pepper to taste
Sandwich buns and your favorite toppings
Method of Preparation:
- Cut avocado into bite-sized chunks and add to the ground chicken. Mix in garlic, bread crumbs, green onion and salt and pepper and blend well.
- Shape mixture into patties and sauté in a hot pan (or grill). Cook until they’re a deep golden brown on both sides. Drain on a paper towel.
To Plate:
Serve as is, or on a sandwich bun with lettuce and tomato or any or your favorite toppings!
Serves: 4
