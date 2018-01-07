Chicken Avocado Burgers/Belkys

Are you craving a juicy burger without the guilt? We’ve got you covered. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chicken Avocado Burgers

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chicken

1 large ripe avocado, chopped

1 clove chopped garlic (or a Tsp. of garlic paste)

1/3 cup Panko break crumbs

3 Tbs. green onion, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Sandwich buns and your favorite toppings

Method of Preparation:

Cut avocado into bite-sized chunks and add to the ground chicken. Mix in garlic, bread crumbs, green onion and salt and pepper and blend well.

Shape mixture into patties and sauté in a hot pan (or grill). Cook until they’re a deep golden brown on both sides. Drain on a paper towel.

To Plate:

Serve as is, or on a sandwich bun with lettuce and tomato or any or your favorite toppings!

Serves: 4

