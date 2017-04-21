Summer is around the corner, but here it’s always swimsuit season. If we have to get in shape, at least we found the right place to get our sporty new styles.

Hanging around or breaking a sweat, fashionable workout gear is taking the fitness industry to a whole new level.

Caline Assilian, Exhale Spa: “You can wear these to take class, and then wear them to go out and run errands after or go on with your day. It’s not clothes that you can only wear for workout class.”

The fitness boutique at Exhale Spa inside the Loews Hotel in South Beach gave us a look at the must-have pieces to sport in the gym this summer.

From Lululemon to Alo Yoga…

Caline Assilian: “We carry the best lines for fitness wear. Spiritual gangster is a line that everybody loves right now.”

The T-shirt brand is a hit thanks to its shirts with fun sayings. Actress Lea Michele makes sure she’s got “good vibes.”

Caline Assilian: “Celebrities are all over this trend. You see it all the time with the phrases. Everybody loves it. There’s so many unique different sayings that are out there.”

Another trend…

Caline Assilian: “With fitness fashion, what we’re seeing right now is a lot of color and a lot of patterns. What a lot of people like to do is matching sets.”

If you dare to bare, wear a fun sports bra with pattern, or sex it up in an open back top like this.

Yosefa Fain: “That top was flowy. It was breezy. You can wear that to the beach. Your whole back is showing, and you’ve worked out so, you want to show off your muscles, your tone, your definition.”

It can also take you from day to night.

Yosefa Fain: “Be at the bar, someone catches you from the back, they don’t know it’s fitness wear.”

Cutouts are also a hit, especially during the summer.

But if you just can’t settle for one trend at a time…

Caline Assilian: “Mixing the patterns with the colors and the cutouts is very popular right now.”

Whatever fits your fancy, the options seem endless. And the best part about the chic workout gear?

Yosefa Fain: “It’s so rewarding to come into class before you’ve even started and people are already paying you a compliment. They like the way you look.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Exhale Spa

Loews Miami Beach

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 200-1301

www.exhalespa.com/locations/miami/south-beach

