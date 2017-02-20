Chef Pepín tries to set record for largest arroz con pollo

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A chef attempted to make culinary history at a South Florida festival this President’s Day weekend.

Latin celebrity Chef Pepín tried to set the world record for the largest arroz con pollo at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. He combined 4,000 pounds of rice and chicken in an eight-foot pan to make almost 9,000 meals.

Had an amazing time today making a World-record Arroz con Pollo / La pasamos súper cocinando el Arroz con Pollo más grande del mundo! pic.twitter.com/Hd1hhhwbHt — Chef Pepin (@Chefpepin) February 20, 2017

The food was donated to places that serve the homeless, like the Camillus House and Miami Rescue Mission.

Chef Pepín is now waiting to hear from Guinness World Records about whether he set the record.

