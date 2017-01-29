Cheesy Wontons/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re planning a Super Bowl party next weekend — we’ve got just the thing for your get-together! Cheesy bites are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cheesy Wontons

Ingredients:

1/4 cup refried beans

1/4 Tsp. cumin

1/4 Tsp. coriander

1/8 Tsp. cayenne pepper

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

12 wonton wrappers (round or square) *more if you’re having a party!

1 Tsp. vegetable oil

2 Tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped

Method of Preparation:

– Mix beans, cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper. Mix well and stir in the cheese.

Spoon a tablespoon of the mixture onto each wonton wrapper and fold the wrapper in half over the filling.

– Heat oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add wontons to the pan and sauté until golden brown… 1-2 minutes. Turn them over and sauté the other side until that side is also golden brown and the cheese has melted.

To Plate:

Top with fresh chopped cilantro and serve hot.

Serves: 4-6

