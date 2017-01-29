Cheesy Wontons/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re planning a Super Bowl party next weekend — we’ve got just the thing for your get-together! Cheesy bites are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cheesy Wontons
Ingredients:
1/4 cup refried beans
1/4 Tsp. cumin
1/4 Tsp. coriander
1/8 Tsp. cayenne pepper
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
12 wonton wrappers (round or square) *more if you’re having a party!
1 Tsp. vegetable oil
2 Tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped
Method of Preparation:
– Mix beans, cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper. Mix well and stir in the cheese.
Spoon a tablespoon of the mixture onto each wonton wrapper and fold the wrapper in half over the filling.
– Heat oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add wontons to the pan and sauté until golden brown… 1-2 minutes. Turn them over and sauté the other side until that side is also golden brown and the cheese has melted.
To Plate:
Top with fresh chopped cilantro and serve hot.
Serves: 4-6
