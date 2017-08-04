Cheesy sandwiches to die for at Killer Melts

Time to melt your hearts — and fall in love with adult versions of kid favs. Just smile and say cheese because we’re headed to Killer Melts.

West Kendall has a killer secret.

Kevin Hase: “Killer Melts is a restaurant that does everything in cheese.”

If it’s ooey, gooey, creamy and cheesy … they’re putting it in the food.

Kevin Hase: “You will find cheese throughout the whole menu.”

The mac and cheese is made to order, and they’ve got cheese in the soup and on the salad.

Kevin Hase: “If you like blue cheese, you’ll love our fries.”

But it’s the melted masterpieces between two slices of bread that’ll have you coming back for more.

Kevin Hase: “The perfect grilled cheese is toasted outside, creamy gooey inside and protein or anything else you like to balance it out.”

Here your childhood favorite gets amped up.

Kevin Hase: “What makes us unique is the ingredients we are using whether it’s caramelized pear, red pepper or French toast.”

And even the names are killer.

Kevin Hase: “We have the Executioner, the Hitman, the French Assassin.”

Mark Rodriguez, customer: “The sandwiches are the best I have ever had. It’s awesome.”

The Killer Melt sandwich has two types of cheese, bacon jam and onions.

And the Executioner has whipped blue cheese, pesto and caramelized pears.

Kevin Hase: “It’s sweet, savory and salty all in one.”

The French Assassin starts with French toast and has two burgers, three types of cheese and an egg.

And the sandwich that’s first with fromage fans — the Hitman Melt — with cheddar, mac and cheese and bacon.

Kevin Hase: “Everyone likes grilled cheeses and everyone likes macaroni and we make everything around the two.”

And since there is no such thing as too much cheese…

Kevin Hase: “We have a dessert that is also on French toast and that is with melted brie, chocolate and caramelized pear.”

In keeping with the theme, the sandwiches at Killer Melts are to die for.

FOR MORE INFO:

Killer Melts

12310 SW 127th Ave.

Miami, FL 33186

786-592-2358

https://killermelts.eat24hour.com/

