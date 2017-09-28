Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas/Belkys

(WSVN) - Got some leftover chicken? Well Belkys has got the perfect recipe for what you can do with it.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas
Ingredients:
2 cups diced leftover chicken
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp chili powder
1 can black beans rinsed
2 cans enchilada sauce
1 bag cheddar cheese
1/2 diced onion
1/4 cup olive oil
Flour tortillas (i use whole wheat)
Cooking spray
Salt
Pepper
Fresh cilantro for garnish
Directions:
- Add olive oil to a hot pan over medium high heat.
- Add diced onion and saute.
- Add diced chicken
- Add garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin and chili powder and toss.
- Lower the heat to medium and add black beans and half can of enchilada sauce and mix.
- Add salt, pepper and a 1/4 cup of cheese and mix this up until the cheese melts.
- Lay out a flour tortilla and spread a little of the chicken mix lengthwise towards the end of the tortilla and roll it up.
- Place it seam side down in a baking dish that’s been coated with cooking spray.
- Repeat this process until the baking dish is filled.
- Cover the enchiladas with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until the cheese melts
- Let sit 5-7 minutes before serving.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro
Serves: 5
