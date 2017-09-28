Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas/Belkys

(WSVN) - Got some leftover chicken? Well Belkys has got the perfect recipe for what you can do with it.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas

Ingredients:

2 cups diced leftover chicken

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 can black beans rinsed

2 cans enchilada sauce

1 bag cheddar cheese

1/2 diced onion

1/4 cup olive oil

Flour tortillas (i use whole wheat)

Cooking spray

Salt

Pepper

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Add olive oil to a hot pan over medium high heat.

Add diced onion and saute.

Add diced chicken

Add garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin and chili powder and toss.

Lower the heat to medium and add black beans and half can of enchilada sauce and mix.

Add salt, pepper and a 1/4 cup of cheese and mix this up until the cheese melts.

Lay out a flour tortilla and spread a little of the chicken mix lengthwise towards the end of the tortilla and roll it up.

Place it seam side down in a baking dish that’s been coated with cooking spray.

Repeat this process until the baking dish is filled.

Cover the enchiladas with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until the cheese melts

Let sit 5-7 minutes before serving.

Garnish with fresh cilantro

Serves: 5

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.