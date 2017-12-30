(WSVN) - Who doesn’t love bread? What if you could make cheesy breadsticks guaranteed to be a comfort-food hit at your New Year’s Eve gathering? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed

1 egg

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheddar

1 onion powder

2 tbs melted butter

Method of Preparation:

– On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll out the puff pastry into a large rectangle.

– Beat the egg then brush the egg wash all over the pastry. Sprinkle about 1/2 of the cheeses over the pastry. Dust the onion powder evenly over the cheeses.

– Fold the pastry on itself, sealing in the cheeses. Gently press on the folded dough, and then roll out the pastry again.

– Cut the dough into 10 long strips. Pick up each strip and twist it on itself. Stretch it and roll it until you’ve created a spiral.

– Pinch the ends of each straw so they don’t start to unwind themselves. Brush the dough with melted butter. Sprinkle the remaining cheeses over the pastry. Refrigerate for an hour before baking.

– Bake at 350° F for 10-12 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve your breadsticks on a cheese platter with grapes or vegetables.

