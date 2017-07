(WSVN) - Say cheese — cake!

Sunday is National Cheesecake Day, and if you’re anywhere near a Cheesecake Factory, now is the time to go out and treat yourself.

The restaurant chain is offering any cheesecake purchased Sunday or Monday at half price.

Happy #NationalCheesecakeDay! Get Any Slice, Half Price* today and tomorrow! Will you be trying the new Celebration Cheesecake? 🍰 😁 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lTXMevLosY — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 30, 2017

There is one catch: no takeout. Diners have to eat the namesake desserts at the restaurant to receive the discount.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.