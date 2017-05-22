Check out Zac Efron’s crazy abs in ‘Baywatch’

Those aliens don’t stand a chance this weekend when they go head to head with The Rock. Deco’s number one fan stars in “Baywatch,” and here’s some good news for you — he’s shirtless for most of the movie. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is currently not shirtless. What good are you, Chris?

I thought maybe I could win you guys over with witty banter and a nice smile? Memorial Day weekend is the official kickoff of the summer blockbuster season, and what better way to kick it off than with “Baywatch.” But the cast tells me, other than the name, this is a very different “Baywatch” than you’re used to.

It’s lifeguards to the rescue!

Kelly Rohrbach (as C.J. Parker): “What is it you think we do here? Prevent people from getting sunburned and occasionally stop them from drowning.”

The classic TV show hits the big screen starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron — but there’s a twist.

Dwayne Johnson: “They’re great at what they do, just like the 80s TV show, they were great at what they did, and make them like the Avengers of the beach, but then they’re just really dysfunctional.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Mitch Buchannon): “The truth is one of you will probably die.”

Jon Bass (as Ronnie): “What? No.”

The Rock tells us it’s an uphill battle when you start recreating something that people love.

Dwayne Johnson: “Nobody likes change, so they’re like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do it. Don’t mess with it. It was good.'”

The movie takes the TV show and turns it up with raunchier jokes and sexier stars.

Zac Efron: “It’s kind of like a revived brand new version of Baywatch for us, for today.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Mitch Buchannon): “Drugs, murder, dead body on our beach and it all started once she took over.”

The lifeguards here are like crimefighters, trying to get to bottom of a drug ring headed up by a villainous woman played by Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra: “She’s just a power hungry, ambitious, driven woman who sees everyone as a means to an end, and the lifeguards are just a mere inconvenience.”

And if you haven’t noticed already, there’s the theme here… Everyone in the movie is incredibly good looking and in ridiculous shape. Zac Efron says the diet he was on for “Baywatch” gave him some crazy cravings.

Zac Efron: “You start craving the weirdest things, like things you wouldn’t typically eat.”

Alexandra Daddario: “That’s what it’s like to be pregnant.”

Zac Efron: “Is it really? That’s what I would compare being in shape for ‘Baywatch,’ it’s like being pregnant.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow, that’s fascinating.”

Zac Efron: “The cravings at least.”

Clearly it worked, I mean, even The Rock was impressed.

Dwayne Johnson: “Like his body is just, it’s just stupid. There’s six-pack abs on a man, and then there’s like Zac Efron abs which is like 28 of them.”

“Baywatch” is in theaters this Thursday.

