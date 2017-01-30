Charlotte McKinney sizzles on Ocean Drive Magazine

(WSVN) - It’s that time of the month when Ocean Drive unveils their latest cover star. And February’s will not disappoint, thanks to the supermodel sizzling up the mag.

Charlotte McKinney is workin’ it. The supermodel is heating up the February issue of Ocean Drive Magazine, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look.

Charlotte McKinney: “Hi, I’m Charlotte McKinney, and welcome to my Ocean Drive Magazine cover shoot.”

This cover girl is no stranger to the cameras, and she’s revealing it all.

From showing some skin, to being fashion forward…

Charlotte McKinney: “My favorite look of the day was definitely the knee-high boots and the black bodysuit.”

To some dark secrets. In the mag, Charlotte opens up about being bullied in school for her sultry looks.

She also discusses how she’s considered getting a breast reduction and says, despite appearing in this controversial Super Bowl commercial 2 years ago…

Charlotte McKinney: “Me and my 100 percent, all-natural, juicy, grass fed beef.”

She doesn’t eat red meat.

Charlotte also talks about her busy 2017 with Ocean Drive.

That includes starring alongside Dwayne Johnson in the “Baywatch” movie, and she’s currently on the big screen with Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen in the comedy “Mad Families.”

Charlotte McKinney (as Sharni): “There’s a TV antenna stuck in him!”

And, of course, you can’t have an Ocean Drive cover girl without her sharing her love for the 305.

Charlotte McKinney: “My favorite things about Miami would have to be the nightlife, the people and the atmosphere. It’s so much fun.”

We agree, Charlotte!

