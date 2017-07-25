Charlize Theron stars in ‘Atomic Blonde’

“Atomic Blonde” is action-packed from beginning to end. See how Charlize Theron gives James Bond and Jason Bourne a run for their money.

Charlize Theron, (as Lorraine Broughton): “I chose this life, and someday it’s going to get me killed.”

Charlize Theron is a butt-kicking spy in “Atomic Blonde.”

Eddie Marsan, (as Spyglass): “Lorraine Broughton, expert in intelligence collection and hand-to-hand combat.”

The flick is based on a graphic novel and set in Eastern Europe right before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Charlize’s character sets out to take down an espionage ring that killed an undercover agent.

Charlize Theron: “I think she is really good at her job. She works for MI-6, and she has made peace with the fact she chose this world, and it’s a tough world to live in, especially for a woman.”

And in order to be a top-notch spy, Charlize told Deco she started training two and a half months before filming started.

Charlize Theron: “I knew it was going to take a lot of work to be able to fight like that, and I never wanted anybody to be able to say a woman couldn’t do that.”

James McAvoy also stars in “Atomic Blonde,” and it wasn’t just Charlize’s acting ability that impressed the Golden Globe nominee.

James McAvoy: “She hurt herself for this movie. She got cracked ribs. I think she still requires some kind of dental surgery. She was a real warrior.”

She talked the talk, walked the walk and held her own in the fight scenes.

James McAvoy: “And I’ve worked with a few big action people, you know, and she’s up there with the Hugh Jackmans.”

They aren’t an item, but there is lots of love among these two pros.

Charlize Theron: “I mean, just working opposite him is the biggest incentive to want to bring your A game.”

“Atomic Blonde” breaks into theaters July 28.

